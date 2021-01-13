iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $404,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92,435.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,626 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $381.03. The stock had a trading volume of 140,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,581,038. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $382.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $371.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.39.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

