First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 2,573 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $5,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,979,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,425,000 after acquiring an additional 477,208 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its holdings in Anthem by 3.1% in the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,469,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,999,000 after purchasing an additional 103,406 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 8.4% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,068,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,679,000 after purchasing an additional 237,568 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,745,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,818,000 after acquiring an additional 64,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,284,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,951,000 after acquiring an additional 32,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,236.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at $12,437,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded down $5.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $329.33. The company had a trading volume of 14,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,524. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $340.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $317.11 and its 200-day moving average is $289.76.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

A number of research firms have commented on ANTM. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist raised their price objective on Anthem from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.00.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

