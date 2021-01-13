First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 986 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $814,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 787 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $492.58.

NYSE TMO traded up $5.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $504.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,783. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $470.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $441.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $532.57. The company has a market capitalization of $199.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.98, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,246 shares of company stock worth $18,220,461. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

