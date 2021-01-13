Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $243.00.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Workday from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total value of $50,007,034.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 4,802 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.05, for a total value of $1,075,888.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 549,894 shares of company stock worth $124,478,344. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 153.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDAY traded up $4.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.50. 37,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,554. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $107.75 and a fifty-two week high of $259.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a PE ratio of -122.98 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.93.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

