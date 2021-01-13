Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NSRGY. HSBC raised Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Shares of Nestlé stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.13. 462,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,337. Nestlé has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $122.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.60. The firm has a market cap of $325.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nestlé by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nestlé in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 194.1% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 12.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé during the third quarter worth about $167,000. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.