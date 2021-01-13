The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $348.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded The Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th.

The Cooper Companies stock traded up $20.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $378.82. 6,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,942. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.64, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $349.73 and a 200 day moving average of $326.24. The Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $236.68 and a 12 month high of $371.59.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $681.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.32 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,329,227 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $785,229,000 after buying an additional 753,466 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 608,199 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $205,036,000 after buying an additional 225,611 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 540,935 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $182,360,000 after purchasing an additional 9,075 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Cooper Companies by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 469,886 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $158,408,000 after buying an additional 39,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 221.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 362,045 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $122,043,000 after acquiring an additional 249,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

