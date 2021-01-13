Brokerages Set Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) PT at $18.50

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Liquidia in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.92. 7,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,717. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.77. Liquidia has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $12.10. The company has a market cap of $126.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.04.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Equities analysts predict that Liquidia will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 214,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $667,782.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 640,218 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,390. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Liquidia in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 534.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of various products using its PRINT technology that enables precise production of drug particles designed to enhance the safety, efficacy, and performance of a range of therapies.

