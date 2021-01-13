Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company.

SIEGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of SIEGY stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $75.91. 64,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,547. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.18. The stock has a market cap of $129.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $31.62 and a one year high of $76.76.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

