American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.60.

AWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1,683.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 377,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,638,000 after purchasing an additional 355,977 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in American Water Works by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,826,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,576,000 after purchasing an additional 216,130 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,087,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,516,000 after purchasing an additional 199,356 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in American Water Works by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 306,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,406,000 after purchasing an additional 157,136 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 415,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,269,000 after acquiring an additional 115,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded up $4.00 on Wednesday, hitting $160.23. 11,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,461. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. American Water Works has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $172.56. The company has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

