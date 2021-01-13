Brokerages Anticipate Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) to Announce $1.47 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) will report $1.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40. Kemper posted earnings per share of $1.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Kemper will report full year earnings of $6.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMPR. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kemper from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.75.

Shares of NYSE KMPR traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,017. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.86. Kemper has a 52-week low of $53.81 and a 52-week high of $85.69.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 352.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 108,978 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Kemper during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper during the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

