Global Trust Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 157.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,229,291,000 after acquiring an additional 995,998 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 106.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,251,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $479,643,000 after buying an additional 644,150 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 115.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 677,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,376,000 after purchasing an additional 362,999 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 129.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 476,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,834,000 after purchasing an additional 268,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,192,319,000 after acquiring an additional 249,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.00.

NYSE:LMT traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $342.84. 34,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,391,097. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.55. The firm has a market cap of $95.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

