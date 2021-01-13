The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Raised by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,006,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,010,000 after buying an additional 106,749 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,331,000 after buying an additional 1,737,306 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.84. 126,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,733,929. The company has a market capitalization of $341.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.84.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.08.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $14,271,143.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $4,327,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,954 shares in the company, valued at $43,559,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 663,635 shares of company stock worth $93,052,467 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

