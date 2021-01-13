Global Trust Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC cut its stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WPP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WPP by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 155,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 70,894 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of WPP by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 30,174 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WPP by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of WPP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 3.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WPP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WPP traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.41. 1,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,717. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.07. WPP plc has a twelve month low of $27.18 and a twelve month high of $69.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPP has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.