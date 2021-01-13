Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,644 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 153.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 74.5% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.26. 112,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,586,796. The firm has a market cap of $183.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $66.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.38.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 over the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.34.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.