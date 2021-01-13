HT Partners LLC Purchases 3,923 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV)

HT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 3.0% of HT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. HT Partners LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $8,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLV. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $963,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,338. Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $90.70 and a 52 week high of $117.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.24.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

