Global Trust Asset Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 36.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 31,848 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 11,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA KRE traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $57.82. 462,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,507,629. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.42. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $59.25.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.