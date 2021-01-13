2,248 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Bought by HT Partners LLC

HT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 25.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.88.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.61. 115,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,897,976. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

