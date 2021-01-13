Global Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,202 First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,434,000 after purchasing an additional 33,105 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 87,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 12,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 189.8% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 34,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 22,603 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.16. 27,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,927. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.87 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th.

