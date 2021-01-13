Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 18.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%.

Shares of NASDAQ BBCP traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.00. 7,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,234. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $291 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.72. Concrete Pumping has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $6.10.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBCP. Robert W. Baird raised Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $6.75) on shares of Concrete Pumping in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.04.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

