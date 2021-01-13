Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Up 5.2%

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.98 and last traded at $7.96. 4,381,837 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 6,660,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.57.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETRN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equitrans Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.32.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 2.24.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 8,875.0% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter valued at $86,000. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Equitrans Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:ETRN)
Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.
Read More: What is a Stop Order?
Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.