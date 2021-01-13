Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Up 5.2%

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.98 and last traded at $7.96. 4,381,837 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 6,660,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.57.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETRN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equitrans Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.32.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 2.24.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.23 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 8,875.0% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter valued at $86,000. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.