Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.88

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$41.88 and last traded at C$41.60, with a volume of 1107302 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$39.30.

WEED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$20.20 to C$27.78 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Benchmark set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$23.50 to C$28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$30.59.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 7.06. The company has a market cap of C$15.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74.

In related news, Senior Officer Phillip Shaer sold 36,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.03, for a total transaction of C$1,137,777.01. Also, Director David Angelo Lazzarato sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total transaction of C$31,613.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$76,685.

About Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

