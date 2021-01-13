Thermal Energy International Inc. (TMG.V) (CVE:TMG) Trading 11.1% Higher

Thermal Energy International Inc. (TMG.V) (CVE:TMG)’s share price traded up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.15. 2,784,366 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 192% from the average session volume of 952,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock has a market cap of C$27.23 million and a P/E ratio of -10.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.08.

About Thermal Energy International Inc. (TMG.V) (CVE:TMG)

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLU-ACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; and DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass drying system.

