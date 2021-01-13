Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) Short Interest Update

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, an increase of 129.2% from the December 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of GPM stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.67. 2,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,791. Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 144.0% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,524,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,574 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,695,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,778,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 294.2% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 50,600 shares during the period.

About Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

