Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Short Interest Up 125.1% in December

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 436,100 shares, a growth of 125.1% from the December 15th total of 193,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 923,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.64. 17,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,707. The stock has a market cap of $169.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.42. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $3.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,592.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,358.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFI. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 51,482 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25,695 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 277,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 13,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. 42.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on INFI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Infinity Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.88.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

