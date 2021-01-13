Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Short Interest Up 125.1% in December

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 436,100 shares, a growth of 125.1% from the December 15th total of 193,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 923,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.64. 17,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,707. The stock has a market cap of $169.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.42. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $3.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,592.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,358.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have commented on INFI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Infinity Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.88.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.
