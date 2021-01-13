Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Hits New 1-Year High at $97.17

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $97.17 and last traded at $97.17, with a volume of 1926 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.13.

SAGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.41.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.54% and a negative net margin of 6,869.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.48) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 213.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000.

About Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

