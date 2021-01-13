Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Shares Gap Down to $3.59

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.59, but opened at $3.32. Navios Maritime shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 1,345 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $50.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.93.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.79). Navios Maritime had a negative net margin of 48.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $126.16 million during the quarter.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

