2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.70.

Several analysts have issued reports on TWOU shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of 2U in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on 2U from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of 2U in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on 2U from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

In related news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 3,750 shares of 2U stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $162,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,912.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of 2U by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 12,598 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the second quarter worth $5,110,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the second quarter worth $1,097,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 388.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 14,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 44.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 85,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 26,234 shares in the last quarter.

TWOU stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,104. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. 2U has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.90.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. 2U had a negative net margin of 46.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $201.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.67 million. On average, analysts forecast that 2U will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

