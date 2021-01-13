HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HSTM. BidaskClub upgraded HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in HealthStream by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in HealthStream by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in HealthStream by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 42,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.69. The stock had a trading volume of 931 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,805. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.84. The company has a market cap of $782.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.32. HealthStream has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $27.99.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that HealthStream will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

