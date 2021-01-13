Arlington Partners LLC Sells 176 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Arlington Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises 1.3% of Arlington Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $893,868,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $465,697,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,394,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,419,000 after buying an additional 183,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 15.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,642,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,677,000 after buying an additional 495,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $1.54 on Wednesday, reaching $69.98. The stock had a trading volume of 131,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,671,780. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $106.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.72.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $499,572.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,942.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy bought 19,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,025.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 362,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,022,526.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

