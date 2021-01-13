Arlington Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 57.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after buying an additional 35,177,377 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,351,296,000 after acquiring an additional 258,869 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,801,154,000 after acquiring an additional 88,098 shares during the period. Finally, SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,331,054,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total value of $535,743.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,105.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,650.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,645.47.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $57.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,178.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,658,764. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,186.50 and a 200-day moving average of $3,158.71.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

