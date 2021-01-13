Arlington Partners LLC Takes $39,000 Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Linde by 104.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,300,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,610,000 after acquiring an additional 662,883 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 912.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 521,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,298,000 after buying an additional 470,403 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 4,136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 439,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,741,000 after purchasing an additional 429,465 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,558,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,070,627,000 after purchasing an additional 403,726 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 496,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,207,000 after purchasing an additional 325,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. HSBC raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

NYSE:LIN traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $266.81. The company had a trading volume of 25,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,596. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $146.71 and a 52-week high of $274.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $257.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.56. The company has a market capitalization of $140.04 billion, a PE ratio of 63.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Linde’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

In other Linde news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $6,119,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at $30,964,487.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $14,722,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,416,307.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

