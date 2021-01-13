579 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Purchased by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 579 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $511,715,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,058,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Comcast by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,639,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,311 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Comcast by 37.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,781,683 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $313,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,750,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,683,607. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $52.49. The company has a market cap of $228.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.57.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

