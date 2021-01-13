Penta (PNT) Market Capitalization Hits $1.54 Million

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 36.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 13th. Penta has a market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $230,629.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Penta has traded up 65.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Penta coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00044919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.35 or 0.00400375 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00042506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,507.17 or 0.04330425 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00013635 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Penta is a coin. Its launch date was June 17th, 2020. Penta's total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta's official website is www.penta.global . Penta's official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Penta can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

