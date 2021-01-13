ZelaaPayAE Trading Up 51% Over Last Week (ZPAE)

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One ZelaaPayAE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZelaaPayAE has a market cap of $83,536.03 and $78,808.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZelaaPayAE has traded up 51% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006563 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005760 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000177 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 47.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001023 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE Token Profile

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) is a token. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 173,781,937 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,185,589 tokens. The official website for ZelaaPayAE is www.zelaapay.ae

Buying and Selling ZelaaPayAE

