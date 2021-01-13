IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $192.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $154.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.04. The stock had a trading volume of 8,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,232. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $199.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.02.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $788.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.89 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,809,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,402,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,333.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,877 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 54.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,299,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,506,000. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

