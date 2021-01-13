WABnetwork Achieves Market Capitalization of $12,706.23 (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. WABnetwork has a market cap of $12,706.23 and approximately $12.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WABnetwork has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One WABnetwork coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00044919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.35 or 0.00400375 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00042506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,507.17 or 0.04330425 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00013635 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WABnetwork Profile

WABnetwork is a coin. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 13,953,531,973 coins. WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

Buying and Selling WABnetwork

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using US dollars.

