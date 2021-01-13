Helpico (HELP) Price Reaches $0.0707 on Top Exchanges

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded up 52.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 13th. During the last week, Helpico has traded up 143.2% against the dollar. Helpico has a market capitalization of $1,669.34 and $7.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helpico coin can now be purchased for about $0.0707 or 0.00000203 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00029520 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00112182 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.17 or 0.00259066 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00064474 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00062772 BTC.

Helpico Coin Profile