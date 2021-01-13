Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Boosted by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 55.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $1,282,000. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.45. 15,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,511. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $249.17 and its 200 day moving average is $231.01. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $257.12.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

