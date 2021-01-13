Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $7.98 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 0.9% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 211,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,066,000 after purchasing an additional 20,413 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,443,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

Shares of IVE traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,878. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.70 and a one year high of $132.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

