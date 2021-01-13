Baugh & Associates LLC Has $3.63 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Baugh & Associates LLC lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 126,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,210 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 2.6% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of T. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of AT&T by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 208,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 15,452 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 333,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,590,000 after acquiring an additional 25,840 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 84,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,151,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. National Bank Financial upgraded AT&T to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.40.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.66. 267,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,354,098. The company has a market cap of $204.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.09. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

