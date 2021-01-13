Baugh & Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Baugh & Associates LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 3.7% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in AbbVie by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 70.8% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.40 on Wednesday, reaching $111.18. 262,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,615,842. The company has a market capitalization of $196.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $110.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. In the last quarter, insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

