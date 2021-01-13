Short Interest in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Decreases By 50.0%

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of GFED stock traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $18.47. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544. The firm has a market cap of $80.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.56. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $25.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Get Guaranty Federal Bancshares alerts:

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 9.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.44%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned approximately 0.54% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFED has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.