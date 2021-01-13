Acropolis Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,282 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,967,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 47,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.21.

Capital One Financial stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.59. 42,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,460,508. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $111.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.38.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 32,728 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $2,449,036.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,575,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,564,093.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 33,275 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total transaction of $2,400,458.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,560,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,886,283.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 382,512 shares of company stock worth $31,976,610 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

