First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 85.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,856,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313,215 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up approximately 19.4% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned about 0.11% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $380,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 374.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 12,764 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,372,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,541,000 after purchasing an additional 24,411 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.84. 2,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,417. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $134.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.39 and a 200 day moving average of $122.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

