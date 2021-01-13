Pinnacle Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:PINWF) Given New $12.00 Price Target at CIBC

Pinnacle Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:PINWF) had its price objective upped by CIBC from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PINWF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.20.

OTCMKTS:PINWF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.07. 15,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,150. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.07. Pinnacle Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

