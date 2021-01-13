Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its price target increased by equities researchers at CIBC from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ENB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.19.

Enbridge stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.25. The company had a trading volume of 148,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,517,508. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $43.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,710,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $264,873,000 after acquiring an additional 785,573 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 57.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 144,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 52,598 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 9.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 17,067 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 206,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the period. 47.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

