Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GUKYF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $2.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.20.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

