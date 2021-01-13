Raymond James Increases Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Price Target to $2.50

Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from $2.25 to $2.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 119.74% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from $1.60 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Get Conifex Timber alerts:

Conifex Timber stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.14. The company had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707. Conifex Timber has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.92.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company's Lumber segment is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing and distribution services.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.