Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Price Target Raised to $20.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) had its target price upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $16.00 to $20.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 69.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRLBF. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Cresco Labs from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cresco Labs from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.95.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

Shares of CRLBF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,354,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,295. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.36. Cresco Labs has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $12.36.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells medical cannabis and medical cannabis products in the United States. It offers cannabis in flowers, live concentrates, and liquid live resins under the Cresco and Reserve brands; soft gels, tinctures, and lotions under the Remedi brand; gummies, fruit chews, hard sweets, and chocolates under the Mindy's brand; and vape pens, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, and shorties under High supply brand.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.