AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) PT Raised to $24.00

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of AltaGas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AltaGas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

AltaGas stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.16. 7,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,537. AltaGas has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $17.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average is $13.23.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

